brookfield zoo

Meet Pascal: Brookfield Zoo names river otter pup

BROOKFIELD, Ill. -- The Brookfield Zoo has announced the name of its 2-month-old river otter.

Zoo officials held a contest to name the pup, who is being hand-reared because they say his mother couldn't provide him with the proper nourishment.

More than 18,000 votes were cast by the public. They chose Pascal, the name of an otter character in a popular video game.

The pup was born Jan. 20. Zoo workers say Pascal has recently been introduced to water and is progressing well in his daily swimming sessions.

He'll be back with his mom Charlotte and dad Benny at the zoo's Swamp habitat once he is fully weaned, which should be soon.
