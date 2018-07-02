PETS & ANIMALS

Brookfield Zoo reveals baby gorilla's name

Meet Ali, a western lowland gorilla born last month at the Brookfield Zoo. (WLS)

Caroline Kealy
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
A young gorilla born at the Brookfield Zoo was officially named by The Chicago Zoological Society on July 2.

Ali, who is now just over 1-month-old, was born on June 1 to mother Koola and father JoJo.

"Ali is a wonderful addition to the four-generation family of western lowland gorillas currently in the group at Brookfield Zoo," said Amy Roberts, Senior Curator of Mammals.

Ali and her family fall under the subspecies of western lowland gorillas. As a result of factors such as disease and habitat, the subspecies is now considered critically endangered.
