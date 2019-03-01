Brookfield Zoo's baby giant anteater makes debut

Take a look at this cute face!The Brookfield Zoo welcomed the newest addition to its giant anteater family a few months ago, and now he's ready to make his public debut.The male pup was born on Dec. 15, according to the Chicago Zoological Society. He doesn't have a name yet, but he's doing well and spends most of his time bonding with his mom, Tulum.Right now, he hitches a ride on her back to get around. He will continue to do this for several more months, until he's ready to explore on his own.This baby anteater is the third for Tulum and dad, Lupito. Guests can say hello at the zoo's Tropic World: South America habitat.