Happy Birthday: Brookfield Zoo's oldest animal turns 50

BROOKFIELD, Ill. -- Brookfield Zoo's oldest animal turned 50 on Saturday.Adelaide, a short-beaked echidna was presented with a nutritious birthday cake topped with one of her favorite delicacies - wax worms.Guest and staff then joined in singing "Happy Birthday to You"Short-beaked Echidnas are native to Australia and central and south New Guinea.They are one of only two mammals to lay eggs.Their backs are covered with stout spines and they have a short stubby tail.Since they do not have teeth, they use their long, sticky tongue to gather food.