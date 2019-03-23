Pets & Animals

Happy Birthday: Brookfield Zoo's oldest animal turns 50

BROOKFIELD, Ill. -- Brookfield Zoo's oldest animal turned 50 on Saturday.

Adelaide, a short-beaked echidna was presented with a nutritious birthday cake topped with one of her favorite delicacies - wax worms.

Guest and staff then joined in singing "Happy Birthday to You"

Short-beaked Echidnas are native to Australia and central and south New Guinea.

They are one of only two mammals to lay eggs.

Their backs are covered with stout spines and they have a short stubby tail.

Since they do not have teeth, they use their long, sticky tongue to gather food.
