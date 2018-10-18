PETS & ANIMALS

Brookfield Zoo's rhino marks 8th birthday with 'cake'

EMBED </>More Videos

Zookeepers made Layla the black rhino a birthday "cake" with fruits, vegetables and flavored ice to celebrate the day.

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
After a year filled with two dozen life-saving surgeries and medical procedures, Layla the black rhino celebrated her eighth birthday at the Brookfield Zoo Thursday.

Zookeepers made her a birthday "cake" with fruits, vegetables and flavored ice to celebrate the day, one the zoo was not sure would come, it said in a press release.

Layla has been battling a life-threatening sinus infection since last December, and it was not until this August that she was able to comfortably breathe through both nostrils, the zoo said.

"We are very grateful and appreciative to those who have worked closely with our dedicated staff in doing everything possible to help Layla and give her the best chance of celebrating many more birthdays," Michael Adkesson, vice president of clinical medicine for the Chicago Zoological Society, said in the release.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbrookfield zoobirthdayBrookfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dogs, cats affected by Hurricane Michael arrive at PAWS Chicago
K-9 sniffs out roasted pig in checked bag at Atlanta airport
Zoo animals receive Halloween treat
Exotic animals, including pigs and snakes, found in hoarder's home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
1 killed, 1 hurt in hit-and-run crash; witnesses say crash seemed intentional
Amber Alert canceled; abducted 7-month-old girl found
What we know about disappearance of Wis. girl Jayme Closs
Fire Sale: North Shore department unloading assets after shutdown
Former NYC police commissioner visits Chicago to talk CPD strategy
5 arrested after off-duty CPD officer detective at gunpoint in Edgewater
Chicago gets Second City title for... pizza?
Hundreds of volunteers help Field Museum digitize archives, unlock history
Show More
Breast cancer gel being tested in Chicago
RTA conducting customer satisfaction survey
JB Pritzker pushes back against racial discrimination claims
Father killed in Burnham motorcycle crash; 2 critically injured
Worker accused of peeing on line at pork processing plant
More News