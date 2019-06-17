Buffalo Grove looks to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats at pet stores

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- The village board in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove will decide Monday whether to ban pet stores from selling cats and dogs.As of now there are no pet shops in Buffalo Grove that do and the village wants to keep it that way.Under the proposed ordinance stores would still be allowed to sell fish, hamsters and reptiles, as well as host adoption events.Buffalo Grove board members will meet Monday night at 7:30 p.m. at the village hall on Fifty Raupp Blvd.