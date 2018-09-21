The Orland Park Police are having a ruff time finding this dog-gone criminal. A male entered Happiness is Pets on Sept. 11 and took a Victorian Bulldog named Goose valued at $2500. Please paws for a moment to assist us in locating Goose. Thanks fur your help. #wantedwednesday pic.twitter.com/AkQXoH0syb — Orland Park Police Dept (@OrlandParkpd) September 19, 2018

The Orland Park Police are having a ruff time finding this dog-gone criminal. A male entered Happiness is Pets on Sept. 11 and took a Victorian Bulldog named Goose valued at $2500. Please paws for a moment to assist us in locating Goose. Thanks fur your help. #WantedWednesday pic.twitter.com/HujxxtnLBu — Orland Park Police Dept (@OrlandParkpd) September 19, 2018

Police in south suburban Orland Park asked for the public's help to find a missing dog and the man who is accused of stealing the animal from a pet store.The department tweeted surveillance video and photos of the suspect on Wednesday.Police said the man walked into Happiness is Pets on Sept. 11 and took a Victorian Bulldog named Goose, who is valued at $2,500.The suspect is between 34 and 38 years old, stands between 5 ft. 10 in. and 6 ft. tall, weighs around 200-220 pounds and has green eyes. He was wearing a light zip-up jacket with blue and white stripes on it, a white shirt and jeans. Police said he may have been driving a gray, four-door sedan.Anyone who recognizes the man or has information regarding the dog-napping, please call Orland Park police at 708-349-TIPS (708-349-8477) or send an email to crimetips@orlandpark.org.