PETS & ANIMALS

Bulldog stolen from Orland Park pet store; thief caught on video

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in south suburban Orland Park asked for the public's help to find a missing dog and the man who is accused of stealing the animal from a pet store.

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Police in south suburban Orland Park asked for the public's help to find a missing dog and the man who is accused of stealing the animal from a pet store.

The department tweeted surveillance video and photos of the suspect on Wednesday.


Police said the man walked into Happiness is Pets on Sept. 11 and took a Victorian Bulldog named Goose, who is valued at $2,500.

The suspect is between 34 and 38 years old, stands between 5 ft. 10 in. and 6 ft. tall, weighs around 200-220 pounds and has green eyes. He was wearing a light zip-up jacket with blue and white stripes on it, a white shirt and jeans. Police said he may have been driving a gray, four-door sedan.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information regarding the dog-napping, please call Orland Park police at 708-349-TIPS (708-349-8477) or send an email to crimetips@orlandpark.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogs stolensurveillance videorobberytheftabductionOrland Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Raccoon falls 9 stories while trying to scale building
Sex offender accused of having sex with dog
Stomach bug linked to contact with puppies at pet store
Lincoln Park Zoo names first female director
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Addison Russell accused of domestic abuse by ex-wife, placed on leave
Parents of 5 killed in deadly Portage motorcycle crash, report says
Man dies in custody of Lake County Jail
Glenbrook High School increases security after threat found
VIDEO: Father and son charged with killing man over fight about trash
VIDEO: Raccoon falls 9 stories while trying to scale building
3D-printed gun company owner accused of sex with minor arrested in Taiwan
Talking trees explore luminaries' Illinois roots
Show More
Colorado woman says she lost $35,000 stored in her freezer
Former beauty queen attacked by robbers during 'Letgo' deal
Satisfy your sandwich cravings with these 3 Chicago newcomers
Sources: Deputy A.G. Rosenstein suggested recording Trump, removing him via 25th Amendment
More News