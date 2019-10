Chicago Animal Care and Control waiving adoption fees during October

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're in the market to adopt a cat, meow is the time.The Chicago Animal Care and Control is holding an adoption promotion called "Mewoloween," designed to help cats and kittens find a home.CACC will waive adoption fees for all cats and kittens ages 6 months or older, and bonded pairs during the month of October.The Chicago Animal Care and Control is located at 2741 S. Western Avenue in Chicago.View CACC's Facebook for more details.