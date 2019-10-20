Pets & Animals

Chicago Animal Care and Control waiving adoption fees during October

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're in the market to adopt a cat, meow is the time.

The Chicago Animal Care and Control is holding an adoption promotion called "Mewoloween," designed to help cats and kittens find a home.

CACC will waive adoption fees for all cats and kittens ages 6 months or older, and bonded pairs during the month of October.

The Chicago Animal Care and Control is located at 2741 S. Western Avenue in Chicago.

View CACC's Facebook for more details.
