Brookfield Zoo welcomes new California sea lion pup

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Brookfield Zoo's newest California sea lion pup is almost ready for his public debut.

The unnamed male pup and his mom, 9-year-old Josephine, have been bonding being the scenes since his birth on June 10.

California sea lion pups are typically born in June and July, and weigh between 13 to 20 lbs. at birth, according to zoo officials.

During this time in privacy Josephine is teaching her new pup how to swim.

This is her second pup. Her first, named Lucy, was born in 2017.

Zoo officials said they are expecting the pair to have access to their outdoor exhibit in mid-July.
