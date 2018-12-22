PETS & ANIMALS

Goose, gull recover after ingesting pills left discarded at Huntington Beach park

EMBED </>More Videos

A Canadian goose and gull recovered at an animal care center after they both ingested discarded pills left on the grass at an Orange County park. (KABC)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. --
A Canadian goose and gull recovered at an animal care center after they both ingested discarded pills left on the grass at an Orange County park.

The Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center posted photos of the pills and birds on social media after the birds were found Wednesday afternoon in distress. The person who found them noticed hundreds of pills all over the grass at a park in Huntington Beach.

The person called animal control and said other birds may have swallowed the pills but were able to fly away.

The care center is treating the goose and a ring-billed gull that both showed symptoms of ingesting the pills. Those symptoms included loss of muscle control.

Both birds were given IV fluids that helped flush out the toxins.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abuseanimal crueltybirdsprescription drugsdrugsanimal newsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Rare puppy stolen from Naperville pet store
Quick Tip: Beware of puppy scams
VIDEO: Corgi pulls one over on coyote
Bush's service dog, Sully, honored before next assignment
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Fallen CPD Officer Eduardo Marmolejo laid to rest
Ground turkey recall expanded; 52 more people sick
Rare puppy stolen from Naperville pet store
Referee benched after telling wrestler to cut dreadlocks or forfeit
Elderly man leaves 14 years of Christmas gifts for young neighbor
Quick Tip: Beware of puppy scams
Tsunami triggered by volcano kills at least 43 in Indonesia
Riverdale porch collapse injuries 6
Show More
Missing Colorado woman likely died at home, fiance charged with murder
Cubs, Kendall Graveman agree to deal
Full cold moon, meteor shower to arrive near the winter solstice
What happens during a partial government shutdown
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
More News