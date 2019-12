CLAYTON, N.C. -- A hungry feline bit off more than it could chew in North Carolina on Thursday.Clayton Fire Department received a call about a cat who got its head stuck in a Chef Boyardee can.A driver reported finding the cat but being unable to free it from the can of SpaghettiOs.Firefighters arrived and used tin-snips to cut the can off the cat.The cat was OK and spent the next little while licking the SpaghettiOs off its whiskers.