Cat nearly dies after getting tangled up in truck engine

A stray cat seeking relief from the cold nearly died after she curled up in the wrong place - under the hood of a truck.Celia the cat crawled into the engine compartment of a pickup truck on Chicago's South Side over the weekend. Unfortunately, the driver didn't realize she was there and started the truck. Celia became entangled in the fan belt, causing neurological trauma, seizures and an extremely low body temperature. The fan belt also caused lacerations and bruises on her feet and stomach.Celia was rushed to PAWS Chicago Medical Center on Saturday and wasn't expected to live through the night. But after receiving oxygen, IV fluids, medication for her seizures and laser therapy for her cuts and bruises, PAWS says she's now on the road to recovery.PAWS wants to remind residents that outdoor cats often seek out heat by crawling under the hoods of cars. Before starting your car in the cold weather, the shelter suggests banging on the hood or fender and honking the horn a few times before turning on the engine.Celia won't be able to be adopted for a few more weeks, but PAWS is searching for a foster home where she can recover until then. She'll need to be kept in a small area and with someone that can monitor her recovery. If you're interested in fostering Celia, you can send an email to foster@pawschicago.org.