Pets & Animals

Coronavirus: After dog in Hong Kong tests 'weak positive,' CDC says pets can't spread COVID-19

By ABC7.com staff
After a dog in Hong Kong tested "weak positive" for novel coronavirus, U.S. health officials are saying there's no indication that pets can spread COVID-19.

The dog, a 17-year-old Pomeranian, was tested and quarantined after its owner tested positive for the virus.

The dog's result was described as "weak positive," meaning there was a small amount of COVID-19 in the animal's samples, but it does not indicate if the samples contain intact viruses which are infections, or just fragments, which are not contagious.

It's uncertain if the dog was infected from the owner or picking up traces of the virus in its nose and mouth.

Authorities in Hong Kong began warning people against kissing their pets after the test results.

But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread the coronavirus.

Still, animal organizations remind owners to maintain good hygiene while interacting with their pets, including washing hands thoroughly and making sure their pets receive regular veterinarian care.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogspet healthcdccoronaviruspets
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5th COVID-19 case confirmed in Ill.
Art Van closing all stores, liquidation sales begin Friday
How COVID-19 could hurt hourly workers
Illinois Republicans: Don't vote for neo-Nazi on 3rd District ticket
Man charged in fatal West Town bar stabbing held without bail: judge
R. Kelly attorneys fighting three-front war as they defend new charges, search warrants
Sanders, Biden feature Obama in their political ads
Show More
Trailblazing Chef Inspires Young Culinary Talent of Color
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain/snow mix overnight, turning colder
How to make hand sanitizer
Map of new coronavirus cases around the United States, world
Glencoe worker exposed to confirmed case of COVID-19: officials
More TOP STORIES News