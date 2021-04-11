pets

Celebrate National Pet Day by checking up on your pets using these expert tips

Celebrate National Pet Day by checking up on your pets

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday, April 11 is National Pet Day!

While owners love their pets every day, National Pet Day can be a good time to do a few checkups.

David Gonsky is the founder and Medical Director of West Loop Veterinary Care.

He said preventative care is just as important for pets as it is for people. Routine, annual examines can help find problems sooner, Gonsky said.

When it comes to things you can do on your own, the first step is brushing your pets' teeth. He said poor oral health can lead to expensive health problems. In addition to daily brushing, he said you need to be careful when choosing pet toys. Some can damage teeth.

Like people, pets need regular exercise. Walking or playing with you can be their best form of exercise.

Finally, he said train your pets. It helps both of you live together.
