Pets & Animals

Certain dog food linked to serious form of canine heart disease

The FDA is warning dog owners about a link between certain dog food brands and a serious form of canine heart disease.

The FDA investigated more than 500 reports of the life-threatening disease, canine dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) and its possible link to certain kinds of dog food.

The FDA identified these dog food brands as the top-three most frequently reported DCM cases:

  • Acana

  • Zignature

  • Taste of the Wild


The FDA also said dry food formulations have by far the most reported cases of DCM.

DCM was most frequently seen in Golden Retrievers, followed by mixed breeds and Labrador Retrievers.

The FDA report hasn't concluded how certain diets may be associated with DCM in some dogs.

Click here to read the FDA report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsncdogsfdapet healthu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago e-scooters bring plenty of problems 2 weeks into pilot program
Specialized sports equipment for people with disabilities stolen in Franklin Park
Man's death in Waukegan police custody under investigation
Fiery Democratic debate: Race, age, health care and Trump
Police arrest suspect in killing of Racine police officer John Hetland
Woman hit, killed by CTA Red Line train after dropping phone on tracks
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, isolated storms, hot Friday
Show More
2019 Chicago Pride Parade: Route, street closures, parking information
State investigating 4 cases of Legionnaires' disease at Advocate Christ Medical Center
FACT CHECK: Claims from night 2 of Democratic debate opener
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
Storms move through Chicago area Thursday evening
More TOP STORIES News