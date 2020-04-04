chicago proud

'Chance the Snapper' captor Frank Robb offers Skype experience during coronavirus outbreak

By
A man once heralded as a Chicago hero wants to come to the rescue of parents whose kids are cooped up inside.

Frank "Alligator" Robb, who you might remember for reeling in "Chance the Snapper" from the Humboldt Park Lagoon last summer, wants to bring reptiles right into your home through a special Skype experience.

RELATED: Alligator Robb releases interactive storybook about catching Humboldt Park gator 'Chance the Snapper'

"With the whole COVID thing and staying away from people, this is one way to reach out and give good scientific, educational information," he said. "Our family has been doing educational programs with reptiles for as long as I've been alive."

Robb's Skype class sessions can range from 30-90 minutes long. His "ark" has a variety of different scaly and slithering creatures.

RELATED: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19

"The Robb zoo has a lot of different animals, many reptiles of all different kinds: turtles, snakes, alligators, you name it," he said.

But Robb said the alligators and crocodiles are the most-requested by far.

As for the cost of the class, Robb said he's willing to work something out with everyone. There are certain causes that he hopes people will keep in mind when it comes to making donations.

WATCH: Alligator trapper Frank Robb describes how he caught the elusive 'Chance the Snapper'
EMBED More News Videos

Trapper Frank Robb describes how he humanely caught Humbolt Park lagoon alligator.



"If you guys have a favorite zoo or educational place you like to go, they're struggling right now," he said.

Visit Robb's website to set up a class.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagohumboldt parkeducationanimalsalligatorchicago proudwindy city livecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Jefferson Park boy marks birthday with parade amid pandemic
UChicago students help classmates in need
Local man on mission to bring food, fellowship to homeless residents
Lake Bluff mom leads viral virtual kindergarten class
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois suffers largest spike in COVID-19 deaths, cases in 1 day
Nurse attacked on CTA bus speaks out
2 workers at Evergreen Park Walmart die of COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
Lightfoot, Prtizker hammer Trump administration on coronavirus response
Tips on how to actually stop touching your face
Show More
Some masks may give 'false sense of security' from COVID-19, company says
Instacart grocery delivery vanishes, along with woman's payment
'90% chance of hope': Elderly couple, Lake Co. mom recover from coronavirus
Woman credits experimental drug for COVID-19 recovery
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with morning rain Saturday
More TOP STORIES News