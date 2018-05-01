Chicago Animal Care & Control to hold free pet adoption day

If you're looking to add a furry new member to your family, now's the purr-fect time!Chicago Animal Care & Control (CACC) is hosting a free pet adoption day at 2741 S. Western Avenue between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on May 5.Before being adopted, all pets are spayed/neutered and receive their rabies shots, vaccinations, and microchips. Dogs also get heart worm tests and city licenses.CACC's regular requirements and screening process for adoptions are in effect at this event. Please make sure to bring:- A valid government-issued photo ID- Proof of address like a utility bill- If you rent, a copy of your rental agreement or letter from your landlord. Otherwise, CACC will need to speak to your landlord.- Vet vaccination records for your other pets (if applicable) or your vet's contact information-ALL residents of the home must be available to meet the animal you want to adopt. This includes children, roommates, grandparents - if they live in the home - they need to be present.