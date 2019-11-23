Pets & Animals

Chicago Fire Department dog 'Burny' missing from Englewood firehouse

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Fire Department is asking for the public's help in finding a lost dog that lived at an Englewood firehouse.

"Burny" the firehouse dog went missing about 6 p.m. Friday from the Engine 84 station, 21 W. 59th St., fire officials said. He was last seen by the firehouse near the intersection of 59th and State streets.



Burny is a large, male, black Labrador retriever with medium-length hair, officials said. He is also wearing a red and white CFD collar.

The black Lab is 7-years-old and has lived at the Engine 84 firehouse his whole life, officials said, noting that the "missing firehouse brother" was a reliable morale booster and stress reliever at the station.



Anyone who sees Burny is asked to call 773-256-0036.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
