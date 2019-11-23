Chicago Fire Department dog 'Burny' missing from Englewood firehouse

Engine 84 is looking for their missing firehouse brother "Burny" . He was last seen yesterday evening around 6pm at 59th and state. If you have information that will help bring our brother home. Please contact (773) 256 -0036. Engine 84 located 21 W 59th Street. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/4a9MctqBG2 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 23, 2019

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Fire Department is asking for the public's help in finding a lost dog that lived at an Englewood firehouse."Burny" the firehouse dog went missing about 6 p.m. Friday from the Engine 84 station, 21 W. 59th St., fire officials said. He was last seen by the firehouse near the intersection of 59th and State streets.Burny is a large, male, black Labrador retriever with medium-length hair, officials said. He is also wearing a red and white CFD collar.The black Lab is 7-years-old and has lived at the Engine 84 firehouse his whole life, officials said, noting that the "missing firehouse brother" was a reliable morale booster and stress reliever at the station.Anyone who sees Burny is asked to call 773-256-0036.