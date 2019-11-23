Chicago Fire Department dog 'Burny' missing from Englewood firehouse

"Burny" the firehouse dog went missing about 6 p.m. Friday from the Engine 84 station, 21 W. 59th St., fire officials said. He was last seen by the firehouse near the intersection of 59th and State streets.
Engine 84 is looking for their missing firehouse brother "Burny" . He was last seen yesterday evening around 6pm at 59th and state. If you have information that will help bring our brother home. Please contact (773) 256 -0036. Engine 84 located 21 W 59th Street. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/4a9MctqBG2— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 23, 2019
Burny is a large, male, black Labrador retriever with medium-length hair, officials said. He is also wearing a red and white CFD collar.
The black Lab is 7-years-old and has lived at the Engine 84 firehouse his whole life, officials said, noting that the "missing firehouse brother" was a reliable morale booster and stress reliever at the station.
PLEASE HELP. pic.twitter.com/uXLzB8vhBC— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 23, 2019
Anyone who sees Burny is asked to call 773-256-0036.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)