EMBED >More News Videos Watch the world's most famous beekeeper scoop up bees with her bare hands!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After learning Southport Corridor Bees lost two hives, Primrose Chicago wanted to help!The flower shop is donating part of its sales through April 15 to the beekeeping mission.Primrose picks a charity to spotlight every month. The beekeeping mission is a special cause to Primrose, because bees are needed to pollinate flowers.Primrose says people can help by planting gardens, flower beds or flowers in pots. Of course, they can also shop at Primrose.