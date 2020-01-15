We all love our pets, and people experiencing homelessness with their pets are no different. That's where Peter comes in. After noticing the homeless with pets while walking with his wife in downtown Chicago, he had an idea. Wondering who cares for those pets, he started Paw Salvation. He travels the streets to bring food, toys, grooming and vet services to these pets, who would rather live on the streets with their humans, than be anywhere else. We follow Peter on one of his journeys.
Our friends at Kriser's Natural Pet Stores heard about their mission and wanted to help, so they sent over hundreds of pounds of pet food to help with Peter's cause. Visit their website to find locations throughout Chicago.
To find out more about Paw Salvation, visit the Paw Salvation website.
Chicago man starts organization to care for homeless pets
