Chicago police K-9 'Roy' will get new bullet, stab proof vest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Police K-9 is getting a protective vest thanks to the non-profit "Vested Interest."Roy the K-9 will receive a bullet and stab-proof vest from the "Operation Vest' Em" fundraising event.The body armor is potentially life saving for Roy.Vested Interest has provided thousands of vests to K-9s nationwide.K-9 body armor is valued at between $1,700 to just over $2,200 each. The vests can be worn for five years.Roy should get his protective vest in 8 to 10 weeks.There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.