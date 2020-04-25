Pets & Animals

Horse-drawn carriages banned in Chicago under new City Council decision

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Horse-drawn carriages will soon be a thing of the past in Chicago.

The Chicago City Council passed an ordinance Friday that effectively bans horse-drawn carriages in the city.

Once horse-drawn carriage licenses expire at the end of this year, they will not be renewed. There are currently 10 licenses in the city.

Animal rights activists praised the decision, claiming it's cruel to have horses working in a busy city environment.

"This is a banner day for overworked horses in Chicago, who will no longer be forced to pound the pavement through extreme heat, thunderstorms, or blizzards and who are often deprived of even a drink of water, as the Chicago Alliance for Animals has documented for over three years," PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement in response to the decision.
