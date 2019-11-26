Pets & Animals

Video shows chihuahua drive across 4 lane road after putting car in reverse

SLIDELL, Louisiana -- Police say a Chihuahua caused a car crash by somehow putting the car in reverse.

The Slidell Police Department tweeted photos of the five pound dog.



Police say the dog's owners got out of the car to pump gas.

One neighbor said the dog is a better driver than most people, despite hitting a mailbox.



That's when the car suddenly went into reverse, crossed a four-lane road, and ended up at another gas station.

Police say there were minor injuries in the crash, but aren't saying who was hurt.

In photos, the dog appears fine.

