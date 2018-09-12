PETS & ANIMALS

City Council committee to consider Wednesday ban on horse-drawn carriages in Chicago

A City Council committee meeting Wednesday could be the first step toward a ban on horse-drawn carriages.

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Both business owners and animal rights activists are expected at the committee meeting, and both sides are passionate about this topic.

Horse-drawn carriage licenses in Chicago are typically renewed in November, but a group of aldermen is pushing an ordinance that would bar horse-drawn owners from renewing their licenses, effectively putting them out of business.

The ordinance notes that one reason for the proposed ban is an increase in vehicular traffic. Horse-drawn carriage operators argue that their horses are well taken care of.

"I've been doing this 33 years, and there's always somebody out there trying to get rid of us for 33 years," said Cathy McFadden of Antique Coach and Carriage. "We don't work if it's under 15 degrees or over 90."

In a statement, 15th Ward Alderman Raymond Lopez said, in part, "Horses often times must dodge cars, bicycles and pedestrians - often times for double the time allowed by law during excessive temperatures. It is time to put an end to the industry. Chicago led with humane, progressive laws when dealing with puppy mills. Horse-carriages are no different."

The committee meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
