Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn

(Delaware State Police)

CAMDEN, Del. --
Police in Delaware are searching for the person responsible for sexually assaulting a mare at a barn.

The News Journal cites a Delaware State Police release that says an unknown person or multiple people entered a barn on a residential property and assaulted the pony sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The Delmarva Equine Clinic said in a release that the pony was in her stall in her owner's barn at the time. She suffered significant trauma, which veterinarian Dr. Amy Franklin says was likely from an object, but is expected to recover.

Franklin described the mare as a "mini horse" and said her injuries were "pretty disturbing" and unlike anything she'd seen before.


Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com
