Colorado driver puts injured bobcat in car next to 3-year-old son

An injured bobcat is shown in a crate after a Colorado Springs, Colo,, woman tried to help it by putting it in her car, just inches away from where her child was sitting. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Officials have a warning after a Colorado Springs woman put an injured bobcat in her car, inches away from where her child was in a safety seat: Don't pick up wildlife.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Bill Vogrin says the woman spotted the injured adult male cat while driving, wrapped it in a blanket and put it in the back of her SUV on Wednesday.

A boy, about 3 years old, was in the back seat.

Agency officials told her to get her boy and herself out of the vehicle when she called to ask what to do.

Vogrin says District Wildlife Manager Sarah Watson responded to the call, opened a door and slammed it shut when she spotted the 20-pound cat.

Watson used a trapping device to remove the animal, which was hissing and resisting despite severe internal injuries and paralyzed rear legs. The mortally injured cat was euthanized.
