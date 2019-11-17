raccoons

Colorado firefighters rescue raccoon from sticky situation

COLORADO -- Firefighters helped a curious critter escape from a very sticky situation earlier this week in Colorado.

A fire rescue team came across a raccoon in Roxborough, stranded in a tree with his face stuck in an empty jar of peanut putter.

The crew tweeted video of the distraught animal, as he clung to braches with one paw and tried to remove the stubborn jar with the other.

The video has more than 12,000 views on Twitter.

Eventually, the crew was able to get the raccoon down and free him from the container.

They even tweeted a cute follow-up picture, to let everyone know he was safe and sound.

