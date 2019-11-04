animal rescue

$8M grant program aims to expand Cook County animal shelter space

COOK COUNTY, Ill. -- Cook County officials hope an $8 million grant program will increase the number of local animal shelters.

The program run by the county's Department of Animal and Rabies Control provides money toward planning and construction of animal shelters in the county, aiming to address overcrowding at existing facilities.

Dr. Thomas Wake is the department's administrator. He says the need for more shelter space is obvious.

Applications for the grant program are due by Feb. 28. More information is available at the department's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscook countyanimal rescuecook countyanimals
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Firefighters rescue owl from California fire
More than 600 turtles rescued in trafficking ring, two men arrested
VIDEO: Hundreds of birds fly into side of NASCAR Hall of Fame
PAWS Chicago opens new animal care center in Englewood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Buffalo Wild Wings fires Naperville employees involved in alleged racist incident
Chicago woman's pictures used to create 'fake reviews' online
CPD sergeant running in Hot Chocolate Run in SWAT gear saves life, gets engaged
18 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas
Hispanic man says he was doused with battery acid in hate crime
Teen charged in shooting of 7-year-old trick-or-treater in Little Village appears in court
Show More
High CO levels reported at South Side school
Permitless gun carry now legal in Okla.
Boat stuck at Niagara Falls for 100 years finally moves
Calif. welfare fraud investigator murders police officer, shoots father, commits suicide, deputies say
Firefighters rescue owl from California fire
More TOP STORIES News