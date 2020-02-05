Pets & Animals

Coors Light to help cover dog adoption fees

Coors Light to help cover dog adoption fees this Valentine's Day.

Coors Light is encouraging you to ditch the stuffed animal this Valentine's Day, and chill with a dog and a beer instead.

The beer company is offering $100 to cover dog adoption fees.

The deal is available to the first 1,000 people between now and February 21.

You must be of legal drinking age, and submit a receipt of adoption to the beer company via text message.

The offer isn't available to residents in California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia or West Virginia.

According to the ASPCA, 6.5 million animals enter shelters each year.

And The Humane Society says more than two million are healthy and treatable.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsvalentine's daydogbeerpet adoption
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Up to 5 inches of snow expected beginning Wednesday evening
Death of woman hit by state trooper in I-57 crash ruled a homicide: autopsy
Driver injured after crashing into Jefferson Park home
Troopers hurt in Lisle cigar lounge shooting released from hospital
Unmasking 'Crooked, Illinois' as nation's top corrupt state
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
Nancy Pelosi rips up copy of State of the Union
Show More
'I have the Coronavirus': Man wearing sign sprays Lysol on Joliet Walmart merchandise
News Fix: Adopt a pet for Valentine's Day with Coors Light
Romeoville boy with autism wins national award
Racist remark stuns Michigan school board meeting
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, with snow arriving by evening Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News