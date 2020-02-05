Coors Light wants to give you $100 for dog adoption fees

Coors Light wants to help you adopt a dog.
The beer company announced that it's offering $100 to help cover dog adoption fees.
The deal is available to the first 1,000 people who adopt a dog between now and February 21.
How it works|
In order to participate, you have to at least be of legal drinking age and once you adopt the dog, you can submit a receipt to the company via text message.
The offer isn't available to residents in California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia or West Virginia.
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 6.5 million animals enter shelters each year.
For more information visit the company's promotional page.
