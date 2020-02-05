Pets & Animals

Coors Light wants to give you $100 for dog adoption fees

Coors Light wants to help you adopt a dog.

The beer company announced that it's offering $100 to help cover dog adoption fees.

The deal is available to the first 1,000 people who adopt a dog between now and February 21.

How it works|

In order to participate, you have to at least be of legal drinking age and once you adopt the dog, you can submit a receipt to the company via text message.

The offer isn't available to residents in California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia or West Virginia.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 6.5 million animals enter shelters each year.

For more information visit the company's promotional page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscontestsdogsu.s. & worldbeerpet adoption
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Unmasking 'Crooked, Illinois' as nation's top corrupt state
Chicago Weather: Up to 5 inches of snow expected beginning Wednesday evening
Death of woman hit by state trooper in I-57 crash ruled a homicide: autopsy
Driver injured after crashing into Jefferson Park home
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
Nancy Pelosi rips up copy of State of the Union
Trump impeachment: Senate expected to vote, ending trial
Show More
Man charged in CTA Red Line robberies targeting teens
NW Side Subway restaurant robbed at gunpoint
Street musician stabbed on Loop Red Line platform, woman in custody
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, with snow arriving by evening Wednesday
Trump extols 'great American comeback' during State of the Union
More TOP STORIES News