Cops captures cows roaming Lake Villa neighborhood

A couple of cows who broke free from their owner Monday got corralled by cops up in Lake County.

LAKE VILLA, Ill. (WLS) -- A couple of cows who broke free from their owner Monday morning got corralled by cops up in Lake County.

The cows were found roaming a neighborhood in far northwest suburban Lake Villa, not far from Route 59.

The cows are a Highland breed, known for their long, shaggy hair.

A couple of sheriff's police officers managed to herd them to a field where their owner eventually took them home.

It appears some quick thinking kept this from being a cow-tastrophe.
