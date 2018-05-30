PETS & ANIMALS

Corgis race their butts off for 1st SoCal nationals

EMBED </>More Videos

They have short legs, fluffy butts and were off to the races in the Southern California nationals that took place at the Santa Anita race track. (KABC)

By
ARCADIA, Calif. --
They have short legs, fluffy butts and were off to the races in the Southern California nationals that took place at the Santa Anita race track.

"We do a lot of training with the tennis ball to get him into shape," one owner said.

Just like people cannot judge a book by its cover, you cannot judge a corgi by its legs or stomach, especially when mom and dad have a few tricks up their sleeves.

"The best method has been hot dogs," owner Nicole Yau said. "I'm going to be on the end and he knows I have the hot dogs. We're allowed to use treats."

In the world of corgi racing, the low-riding pups have to be ready for anything such as distractions, confusion and even sabotage. But some just attend for the participation trophy.

"If he doesn't come out of the box, we're still proud of him," another owner said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsanimal newseventsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Dog stuck under house for over 30 hours rescued
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Bruno the fat cat adopted by South Loop couple
FDA warns of pet abuse for access to opioids
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News