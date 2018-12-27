PETS & ANIMALS

Cow on the run: Bovine found wandering highway in New Jersey

Moooove over, cars! A cow was stopping traffic on I-80 in New Jersey around 3 a.m. Thursday.

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey --




The cow somehow managed to get onto the highway and was found walking through the eastbound lanes in Paterson, forcing cars to move over.

Police were able to play cowboy and corral the cow.

According to ABC News, it took two tow trucks and about an hour to corral the cow.

Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue posted on their Facebook page that the cow jumped out of the second floor of a transport truck.
