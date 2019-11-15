hurricane dorian

Cows swept away by Hurricane Dorian swim to safety on Outer Banks

CAPE LOOKOUT, NC -- A trio of castaway cows has been discovered on North Carolina's Outer Banks, where they apparently washed up after swimming for miles to escape Hurricane Dorian's storm surge.

Cape Lookout National Seashore officials think the stranded cows swam up to 5 miles (8 kilometers) during the September storm before being found near Cape Lookout this month. The cows belong to a herd that roams freely on Cedar Island, across the sound. When Dorian generated an 8-foot (2-meter) "mini tsunami," it washed them and dozens of other animals away, including 28 wild horses that died.

Seashore spokesman B.G. Horvat told McClatchy news group the cows are grazing peacefully after a harrowing feat of survival, but they need to go home. He thinks they'll have to be sedated for the boat trip.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsncanimals in perilhurricane doriananimals
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Dog survives weeks trapped in rubble after Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian erosion reveals sea turtle nest
Quick Tip: Avoiding Hurricane Dorian donation scams
US flag that survived Hurricane Dorian up for auction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Father of U of I scholar killer says he thinks son embellished during secret FBI recordings
West Side elementary school on lockdown after man shot dead outside, police say
World's largest Starbucks opens Friday on Magnificent Mile:
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Show More
CFD breaks ground on new $30M state-of-the-art fire station facility
Man shot, critically wounded while playing cards inside Far South Side home
Santa Clarita, California, school shooting victims recovering
Video shows fight at Andrew HS after series of racist incidents
IHOP rampage: Violent attack caught on video
More TOP STORIES News