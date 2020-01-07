coyotes

Coyote 'scared' but doing 'fine' after falling in, rescued from Monroe Harbor

CHICAGO -- A coyote is "scared" but doing "fine" after he was rescued Tuesday morning after falling into Lake Michigan at Monroe Harbor.

Firefighters and police were called for an animal in the water about 11:20 a.m. in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to police and fire department officials.

Crews were able to pull the coyote from the water and give it to the care of Animal Care and Control, according to fire department spokesman Larry Merritt.

"I just looked at him; He's scared but he's fine," said Kelley Gandurski, executive director of Chicago Animal Care and Control.

Gandurski said the coyote was already pulled from the water before Animal Control arrived.

The coyote has been transported to an Animal Control facility and is in the care of a rescue partner, she said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagogrant park ilanimal rescuecoyoteslake michigan
COYOTES
Man wants 'emotional support' coyote back
VIDEO: Villa Park girl, 5, escapes coyote in front yard
Coyote seen wandering around LA found dead in yard
Popular Libertyville trail closed due to coyote concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in beating death of baby in Chicago Lawn
Chicago police warn of Near North Side robberies
Hackers-for-hire in Iran have already fired first shots in Ill., Ind.
Stampede kills 56 at funeral for Iran general
DraftKings investigating 'Bachelor' couple for allegedly cheating to win $1M fantasy sports prize
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Show More
Plea agreement reached for man who claimed to be missing Aurora boy
Starbucks is bringing oat milk lattes to Midwest
Girl, 4, left inside locked school bus after falling asleep
Downers Grove student creates sexual assault database for Illinois colleges
'Jeopardy!' in primetime to determine 'The Greatest of All Time'
More TOP STORIES News