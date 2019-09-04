Pets & Animals

Coyote seen wandering around Los Angeles neighborhoods found dead in back yard

SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES -- A coyote that had been seen wandering Los Angeles neighborhoods with a Kong toy stuck on its mouth has been found dead in a neighborhood backyard, residents tell ABC7 sister station, KABC.

The animal was found over the weekend dead in a yard, several residents said.

The coyote had first been spotted in mid-August wandering local neighborhoods.

Video taken by one neighbor shows the coyote with what appears to be a red Kong toy lodged around its bottom jaw trying to drink from a water fountain and struggling to get water into its mouth.

"He had this red object in his mouth," said resident George Scheideman. "I thought he was just carrying it around. I looked more closely. He was trying to get it off, couldn't get it off. Looked very uncomfortable."

Local residents had notified city animal control and private rescue groups to try to help the coyote, but they were unable to locate the animal in time.

EMBED More News Videos

Silver Lake residents are trying to help a coyote they've spotted with a plastic toy lodged around its jaw for a week, making it difficult to eat or drink.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniaanimals in perilcoyotesanimals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Probable tornado' touches down near Waukegan, storm damage reported in Lake Co.
Gurnee teen hospitalized with vaping illness, parents say
New Mexico restaurant under fire for menu item names
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, breezy, much cooler Wednesday
Hurricane Dorian lashes Florida, effects reach into NC
Student arrested after noose found in U of I elevator
Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 over ads featuring 'look-alike model'
Show More
Deaf, hard-of-hearing children perform national anthem at Cubs game
Police: Woman stole diamond ring, swapped it for one worth $28K
Chicago super-hacker rousted from prison for grand jury grilling
Picky eater goes blind after diet of Pringles, white bread, French fries
Gurnee Police Explorers advisor charged with possession of child pornography
More TOP STORIES News