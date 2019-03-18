Cubs found along road in northern California illegally separated from mom, officials say

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- Two bear cubs found along the side of a northern California road were illegally separated from their mother, wildlife officials say.The brother bears, now named Blaze and Yreka, are now being looked after at the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Center.The 5-week-old cubs who cannot yet walk were rescued from the side of Highway 96 in Yreka, California, by wildlife officers last Saturday. Officers tried, unsuccessfully, to find the cubs' mom."They scoot but they don't walk. They can't yet," said Cheryl Millham, one of the cubs' new caregivers. "Something happened to mom but we'll never know."Cheryl Millham and her husband Tom will care for the bears over the next year."Our job is to make sure they grow up big and healthy and strong and they can get released back into the wild, so everyone can appreciate them," Tom said.The baby bears are currently staying in a crate and fed four times a day, but soon they'll move to a larger habitat where they'll have room to climb, play and learn to be more independent. The pair will return home to the wild once they reach 100 lbs."We are the surrogate parents," Cheryl said. "We'll teach these guys what to look for and how to survive in the wild."The Department of Fish and Wildlife is searching for whoever is responsible for separating the cubs from their mother.