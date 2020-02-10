Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Dolphin can't stop staring at curious service dog through aquarium window

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- An adorable interaction between two very different species that was captured on camera, is now capturing hearts.

On Feb. 2, Leo the 2-year-old service dog took a trip to a Florida aquarium.

That's where he met Hope, a playful dolphin.

Through the glass, Hope couldn't stop staring at Leo, who appeared to be very happy with and intrigued by her company.

VIDEO: Dolphin swims among delighted beachgoers in Australia

More than once, the two brought their faces right up to the window and just sat there smiling at each other.

The pup's owner posted to Instagram saying that Leo "LOVED" Hope and the two communicated in a "sweet way."



She told Storyful, "It seemed to me as though my service dog Leo and the dolphin Hope were communicating. Leo at first had no idea what he was looking at and seemed a little startled."

She continued to say that "the most incredible thing happened" was when Leo gazed upon the dolphin and instantly became calm.

Watch the video above to see for yourself!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogswild animalscute animalsu.s. & worlddolphinservice animal
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Southwest Airlines plane detained at Midway due to sick passenger
Jeep stolen by masked man in Gold Coast armed carjacking
Noah's wedding venue abruptly closes; couples left scrambling
Vanessa Bryant opens up about death of Kobe, Gianna
23 shot, 9 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Notorious RBG exhibit opens at Illinois Holocaust Museum
Man offered woman money to expose herself in Lake in the Hills: police
Show More
Mob Hit: 'The Irishman' misses shot at Chicago Outfit
Mundelein couple says travel insurance company wouldn't pay after disaster forced trip cancellation
Family of boy, 12, critically injured in Deerfield hit-and-run offers $10K reward
Arkansas shooting leaves gunman dead, 2 officers hurt
The Backstreet Boys bringing world tour back to Chicago
More TOP STORIES News