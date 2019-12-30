Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Cyclist gives thirsty koala water during severe heatwave in Australia

SAN FRANCISCO -- Officials in South Australia say there is "catastrophic fire danger" for the state until Monday.

The hot and dry conditions have led to several bushfire outbreaks and a severe heatwave.

A video shared through Storyful shows a thirsty koala drinking water from a bicyclist.

The koala approached a group of cyclist and climbed on the bicycle before getting a drink, according to cyclist Lulu who uploaded the video to Instagram.



"There were about a dozen cyclists around me watching this (all men) and several commented that it was genuinely the best thing they've witnessed. What a truly wonderful experience," Lulu said.

In the video, a woman can be hears saying: "Poor little thing... Oh he's trying to lick my glove."

Heatwave conditions are forecast to be above 100 degrees in Australia this weekend with no real relief until New Year's Eve.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsheat exhaustionwaterwildfiredrinking watercyclinganimals in perilwild animalsamazing videoviral videoaustraliaheatanimalanimal newscute animalscaught on videobicycleanimalsu.s. & worldinstagramheat wave
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in fatal shooting of Michigan State University student on South Side
2 beaten, robbed outside Red Line station in Loop: police
29 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
3 men take Dollar Tree customers hostage during attempted robbery: CPD
Chicago Trolley and Double Decker Co. closing after New Year's Eve
CPD outlines New Year's Eve safety plans
Show More
Hate crime charges filed against suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbings
Texas church shooting caught on livestream leaves 3 dead
News Fix: Laws that go into effect January 1st
2 in custody after attempted carjacking in Jefferson Park
This Fried Chicken Is Like No Other!
More TOP STORIES News