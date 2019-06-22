Pets & Animals

Determined dog swipes cookies off kitchen counter

ARDSLEY, N.Y. -- Max is on a mission for cookies. Oreo cookies, to be exact.

Max's owner, Kenny Herman, shared this home security footage of the Goldendoodle searching for cookies on the kitchen counter, according to Storyful.

Herman wrote on Twitter that they thought their 5-year-old daughter was the cookie thief in the house.

"We suspected that Maddie, our 5-year-old, was stealing Oreo's - so we set up a Google Nest to catch her red-handed. Instead, we caught Max, our 2.5-year-old Goldendoodle, red-pawed," Herman said.

