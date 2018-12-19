PETS & ANIMALS

Ding dong: Bear rings Florida family's doorbell

A bear was caught on a security camera as it tried to ring a Flordia family's doorbell.

When your doorbell rings, you never know who's waiting to greet you.

But one homeowner in Naples, Florida recently got a big surprise. WPLG acquired video from a Ring doorbell camera that shows a bear knocking over some Christmas decorations before pushing its nose on the doorbell.

The homeowner safely answered the door using the intercom and forcefully told the bear to "go away" several times.

Fortunately, the bear got the hint and eventually walked away.

The fall months are known as bear season in northern and central Florida as the animals search for food ahead of winter.
