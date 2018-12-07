ANCHORAGE, Alaska --A couple in Alaska found themselves the targets of a game of ding dong ditch. Only they were surprised to see who was playing the prank on them.
Early Thursday morning in Anchorage, Allie Johnstone and Kyle Stultz woke to the sound of their doorbell ringing.
"I had just got done with two final projects last night. I was coming to bed. I was out to relax. I'm at the end of the night and ding dong," Johnstone told KTVA. "We are all in alert mode like, 'What's going on?' We woke up - I woke up. I was in bed when the earthquake happened, so I ran out of bed and we're getting kind of our way back into life right now after still hearing these aftershocks. So at that point of night, it was like, 'What now?"
RELATED: Alaska earthquakes crack Anchorage roads, cause fires, damage
They checked outside, but didn't see anyone.
"We were thinking, maybe kids coming through playing ding dong ditch? Maybe one of our neighbors came by? We had no idea," Stultz said.
So they checked their security system and were surprised by what they saw.
"So we came over to this hub and when we pulled up the video, we had this nice moose behind waiting for us, right here," Stultz said. "He decided to back up right into it. That's how he got our doorbell. Right when we saw the moose back into the camera, we all just started laughing."
"Like, 'Oh my gosh, he did in fact ring it himself!" Johnstone added.
Even her nephew, Logan, was shocked by the video.
"How? Why would a moose go into a garage? It must be a pretty big moose to get stuck," he said.
The trio was just happy the security camera caught something positive this time.
"It makes you feel safe. That it could catch moments like that - where it's not just security, it's also a little bit of comic relief - is really nice," Johnstone said.