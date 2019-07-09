Pets & Animals

Dive-bombing bird attacking joggers near Denver

DENVER -- Exercising is hard enough, but now, people near Denver have to deal with another obstacle: a dive-bombing bird who likes to swoop down and attack joggers, walkers and runners who pass by.

Victims of the bird say besides the dive-bomb, the animal also makes a strange noise just before striking.

"It's sort of like a warning but unfortunately some of them don't see it," one resident said.

An expert says while the bird's behavior isn't common, it's probably just protecting a nest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscoloradobirds attackbirdsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTA fires operator of Red Line train that killed woman who dropped phone on tracks
World's largest steam locomotive draws large crowds in Chicago area
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Man sentenced in 1977 disappearance of Chicago candy heiress released from prison
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Lightfoot tries to put hot mic controversy to rest
Chicago police step up security for weekend festivals
Show More
Workers suspended after high lead levels found in University Park drinking water
4 charged in attack on girl, 15, with special needs in Chicago
Popular Libertyville trail closed due to coyote concerns
Street chess in downtown Chicago
100 years later, shadow of Red Summer race riots still hangs over Chicago
More TOP STORIES News