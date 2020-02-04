Pets & Animals

Mischievous dog causes house fire in New Mexico: VIDEO

LOS ALAMOS, New Mexico -- Two dogs home alone found themselves in a bit of a "ruff" situation when one of them ended up starting a fire in New Mexico.

Security footage from inside the home last month shows one of the dogs, Kahuna, knocking over an ironing board and surrounding items.

According to the Los Alamos County Fire Department, the items that fell along with the ironing board were melted by the furnace, and that material entered into the heater, providing the necessary fuel to initiate a fire.

Both Kahuna and the other dog, Paige, escaped without injury.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and limit damage to the house.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsanimal rescuefire departmentscaught on tapepetshouse firecaught on videofire safetycaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Street performer stabbed on Loop Red Line platform, woman in custody
Chicago Weather: High waves, snow in forecast midweek
5-year-old boy, grandfather killed in Cicero fire ID'd
'I have the Coronavirus': Man wearing sign sprays Lysol on produce at Walmart
Sports Illustrated honors Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads not guilty in bribery case
Palos Hills woman says she lost more than $5K in fake boss email scam
Show More
At least half of Iowa Caucus results expected by day's end
White Castle serves up traditional Valentine's Day dinner
Forever 21 reaches tentative deal to sell for $81M
State of the Union 2020 live stream, time, info
Puppy starves to death after men abandon it in apartment
More TOP STORIES News