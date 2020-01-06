Pets & Animals

Dog adopted after spending 2,461 days in Indiana shelter

MARION, Indiana -- A 12-year-old dog was finally adopted after spending 2,461 days in the shelter.

Sandi, the pit bull-boxer mix, spent more than six years at the Marion-Grant County Humane Society in Indiana.

She was adopted by Erin and Carrie Rhodes, who had recently lost their dog.

According to a Facebook post by the Humane Society, Erin and Carrie couldn't stop thinking about Sandi after they met her.



The Humane Society says Sandi grew accustomed to shelter life over her six-year stay, and had outlasted any of the employees.

Sandi's grand departure was filled with pets, kisses and even a few tears as she left the shelter donning a little red crown.

As Sandi and her new parents drove away, a sign sat outside the driveway to the shelter, reading, "Good luck, Sandi!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsindianaanimal rescuedogpet adoption
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago marijuana dispensary in Logan Square burglarized
Soldier from Hazel Crest killed in Kenya attack
Boy with terminal brain cancer dies on 'Make A Wish' trip
Chicago congestion tax for Uber, Lyft starts
American family attacked in Mexico, 13-year-old killed
Trump continues threat against Iran cultural sites
Comptroller Mendoza says her office will no longer help municipalities collect red light camera fines
Show More
Off-duty Cook Co. sheriff dies after medical emergency causes car crash in Elgin: police
18 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Some Chicago recreational marijuana dispensaries run low on supplies
Woman missing from Humboldt Park may need medical attention
Harvey Weinstein appears in NYC court, faces new charges in LA
More TOP STORIES News