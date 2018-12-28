PETS & ANIMALS

Sniffles, the dog born without a nose, could soon find forever home

EMBED </>More Videos

MEET SNIFFLES: Born without a nose, the dog with the crooked teeth is hoping a family will open their hearts to him this Christmas.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. --
It looks like a stray dog with one unique characteristic could soon have a forever home.

Since the story of a dog with no nose named Sniffles was originally posted, the Poodle and Pooch Rescue said they have been sorting through hundreds of emails, voice messages and social media inquiries about him.

They posted the following message on their website:

"Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for your desire to help, your kindness and your generosity. So many others in need, please take the time to learn about them as well. Thank You!"

They said Sniffles is going to be OK and ask those making inquiries to search their website for other dogs in need.

The active pooch with a great personality has grown on the workers at a veterinarian's office in Florida, with his crooked teeth and the way he snorts.

Workers say the dog's deformity once led people to pass him up while looking to adopt a pet, WESH reports.

Genesis Diaz, who has been fostering animals for the last 12 years, said if someone would give him a chance, they'd learn just how special he really is.

"This morning, I woke up and he was at the edge of my bed, staring at me and he ran over and did a little twirl, and started licking my face," Diaz said.

Veterinarian workers say Sniffles is a healthy dog, "he just looks a little funny," says Michelle Wacker, with Orange County Animal Services.

"He's just a precious old man," Wacker said. "Everyone at the vet's office has fallen in love with him."

The dog was scheduled for a dentist's visit before the new year, so that toothy grin will change a bit.

If you're interested in helping other dogs at the rescue, visit PoodleandPoochRescue.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspet adoptiondogu.s. & worldFlorida
PETS & ANIMALS
Chris Brown charged with monkey-related misdemeanors
Officer meets baby kangaroo during traffic stop
Cow on the run: Bovine found wandering highway
Noseless dog seeks forever home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Illinois teen dies, mom accused of hiding medical condition
Carjacking victim run over by own car in Old Town
Man, 72, killed in Niles hit-and-run crash ID'd
President Trump threatens to shut down entire border with Mexico
Lost wedding ring returned thanks to Instant Pot
McDonald's to add 'breakfast only' items to morning menu
Chris Burrous, KTLA weekend morning anchor, dies at 43
3 food and drink events to plan for in Chicago this weekend
Show More
Teddy bear with ashes inside given as white elephant gift
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured, Modesto Bee reports
Man charged in Lakeview armed robbery after arrest on CTA Red Line train
Social worker left surprise $11M to children's charities
Chris Brown charged with monkey-related misdemeanors
More News