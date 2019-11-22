Pets & Animals

Dog caught on video driving car for an hour

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Florida -- In south Florida, neighbors in a cul-de-sac watched in awe as a car drove in circles.

WPBF reports it was stuck in reverse with only a dog behind the wheel.

"I saw this car going around in a circle and it was doing it for about an hour. And when the cops got the door open, a black dog jumped out, I was like, 'They should give that thing a license,'" one neighbor laughed.

SEE ALSO: Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
EMBED More News Videos

Marshall the dog was caught on camera escaping his house, then trying to get back inside by knocking on the door.



Port St. Lucie Police say the human driver stepped out of the car and the dog somehow knocked it into reverse.

Police eventually stopped the car. The car did smash into a mailbox.

RELATED:
Rescue puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
Stray with nose growth lovingly named Rudi the Red-Nosed Chihuahua
Abuse survivor Gus the dog recognized nationally as hero dog
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridaviral videocardogmust see video
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's body found in burning car in Andersonville
Mother of Naperville student targeted in racist Craigslist ad speaks out
Puppy loses ear after grooming appointment at Petco
US Census 2020: Myths and scams you should know
Missing Portage, Ind. woman found dead in Gary
Woman rescues girl, 4, as train barrels toward them in west suburb
Man fatally struck on Lake Shore Drive in Uptown, police say
Show More
City to light Christmas tree in Millennium Park Friday
Boy, 13, fatally struck by vehicle in South Chicago ID'd
Judge orders DNA testing in Alabama teen's disappearance
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny but chilly Friday
Victoria's Secret is canceling its fashion show
More TOP STORIES News