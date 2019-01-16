PETS & ANIMALS

Dog falls through ice, rescued from freezing water

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters in Ohio rescued a dog named Maggie from an icy pond Wednesday morning.

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLS) --
Firefighters in Ohio rescued a dog named Maggie from an icy pond Wednesday morning.

Fire and EMS crews responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a report of a dog in a pond on Beal Road in Franklin Township, Ohio.

Maggie had fallen into the freezing water after the ice broke beneath her. The puppy was holding her head above water, but was very cold, city officials said.

Firefighter/EMT Kyle Keeler and Firefighter/EMT Blake Olson, attached to safety lines, waded into the pond with an inflatable boat.

They managed to reach Maggie and pull her out safely.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogpet rescuewater rescueanimal rescueice rescueu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dogs found in Texas appear to carry DNA of extinct wolf
$1,500 studio is rented to 2 cats, not people
VIDEO: Lions' casual stroll causes major traffic jam
Australian cat survives third venomous snake bite
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
City inspects R. Kelly's West Loop studio
Clemson Tigers invited to Chicago for fine dining celebration
Karen Pence teaching art at school that bans gay students, parents
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
Sambuca, Italy homes for sale for a dollar
YouTube revises policy and bans dangerous prank videos
Illinois parents to be sentenced in starvation death of 6-year-old boy
Northbrook home destroyed by fire; 2 others damaged
Show More
Chef killed, 2 critically hurt in NYC restaurant hammer attack
Woman ticketed for honking at officer
Toddler found dead in freezing temps after escaping home
Woman in wheelchair killed, stabbed 116 times
More News