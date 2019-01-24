PETS & ANIMALS

Dog finds forever home after nearly dying while locked in cage in empty apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

An Inland Empire dog found his forever home after he was left to die locked inside a kennel in an abandoned apartment unit.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (WLS) --
When Officer Cecilia Morris recalled the first time she met Twiggy, she could hardly talk about the horrific scene.

"This was really heartwrenching for me because I was shocked that he was even still alive and even had an inkling of fight still left in him to stay alive that long in those conditions. He was so skinny he really looked like just hide hanging on a skeleton," she said.

She found the border collie and pit bull mix locked in a crate, covered in dried defecation and lying motionless on his side.

He'd been left behind in a vacant apartment bathroom after his owner was evicted.

"When I got closer to the kennel, I saw the dog blink and I realized the dog was alive," Morris said.

Twiggy weighed 19 pounds when he was found in November. He had to be syringe-fed with water and nearly died several times while in the care of animal control.

For a little more than a month, Morris hardly left Twiggy's side. Then one day, he began to walk and then run and jump.

Soon the dog was more than 40 pounds and ready for adoption. He was ready to meet Michelle Hill.

"I have one dog at home that recently lost his buddy...and he's very lonely so I figured I'd check the rescues," she said. "When I walked in, I was actually looking for another dog that I saw online and he caught my eye. I saw him on the right-hand side and I said, 'Hey, he's kind of cool.'"

Hill had no idea until Wednesday the extent of Twiggy's abuse and neglect. Morris showed her the pictures of his recovery.

It makes the happy ending that much sweeter for Hill, Twiggy and their dear friend Morris.

"I'm an animal lover, and when I found that out it makes it more special that I'm able to give him a home because he deserves it," Hill said.

Morris was moved to tears just thinking about Twiggy's new life.

"It makes my heart feel happy. I'm really happy that he found a home," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogpet adoptionanimal crueltyanimal rescuecute animalspoliceu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog mysteriously dies while on walk with Wag app
VIDEO: Orphaned bear cub rescued from tree by wildlife workers
Dog gets adopted after spending 525 days in shelter
Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy repurposed holiday trees and snow
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police arrest Orland Park mall shooting suspect in Matteson
Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed Cook County sheriff's deputy in Mt. Greenwood
1 injured after Lake Shore Drive crashes involving up to 10 vehicles
Man pretends to lose cell phone, steals from cab drivers downtown, police say
Sinkhole opens up near condominium buildings in La Habra, Calif.
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold moves in, temps to drop below zero
CPD to showcase violence-reduction strategies
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
Show More
Dog mysteriously dies while on walk with Wag app
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours
Man armed with gun shot by officer in Naperville, police say
Ken Griffin buys $238M NY penthouse in record US purchase
More News